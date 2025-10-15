Arunachal: Himalayan University Agriculture Students Embark on Enriching Study Tour to Ziro for Hands-On Learning in Agro-Industry and Horticulture

ITANAGAR- The Department of Agriculture, Himalayan University, Itanagar, successfully organized an educational study tour to Ziro, designed to provide students with hands-on exposure to agro-industrial operations, horticultural practices, and sustainable farming techniques.

The field visit was led by Dr. Raja Husain, Head, Department of Agriculture, along with faculty members Dr. Kasinam and Ms. Bengia Kawak. A total of 33 students from B.Sc. Agriculture participated enthusiastically in the tour, which aimed to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world agricultural applications.

As part of the itinerary, the students visited Naara Aaba Agro Industries, a pioneering agro-processing unit in Ziro, where they observed the processing, packaging, and value addition of locally grown fruits. They gained valuable insights into agri-entrepreneurship, quality control, and market linkages that support local farmers and rural industries.

The team later visited a kiwi orchard managed by progressive farmer Mr. Tage Obing, who demonstrated modern techniques of kiwi cultivation, including pruning, nutrient management, pest control, and harvesting methods suited to the high-altitude conditions of Arunachal Pradesh.

The tour concluded with a reflective session at the scenic Ziro Lake, where discussions centered on eco-tourism, watershed management, and sustainable agricultural practices in hilly terrains.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Raja Husain remarked that such field-based learning programs “play a crucial role in bridging the gap between classroom knowledge and practical agricultural realities.”

He encouraged students to apply their learnings to develop sustainable, climate-resilient farming models that can boost agricultural productivity and rural livelihoods in Arunachal Pradesh.

The study tour was widely appreciated by the students, who described it as an enriching and inspiring experience, deepening their understanding of modern farming systems, agro-industrial processes, and the agricultural diversity of the state.