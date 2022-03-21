Itanagar: Taba Tedir inaugurates Orientation Program for ECCE Teachers

Story Highlights Taba Tedir also appreciated the teacher for their concerted effort in improving the education scenario of the state.

ITANAGAR- Taba Tedir, Minister for Education today inaugurated the 5 Days Orientation Program for ECCE (Early Childhood Care & Education centres) on Nipun Bharat & Vidya Pravesh Program under Mission Shiksha at Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre, Itanagar.

“Teachers play decisive role in shaping the future of any child” said Tedir. Therefore he said the role of PRT teachers in ECCE would go a long way in shaping the future of Arunachal Pradesh.

Tedir while addressing the gathering appealed every teacher present to think pan Arunachal in discharging their duties. He said that every teacher should be ready to work in any place that they are posted. All the trainees present where requested to take full advantage of the training and to disseminate the information in their respective places of posting.

Early Childhood refers to the formative stage of first 6 years of life. Deficits during this stage of life have substantive and cumulative adverse impact on human development. Early Childhood Care and Education therefore encompasses the inseparable elements of care, health, nutrition, play and early learning within a protective and enabling environment. It is an indespensable foundation for lifelong development and learning and has lasting impact on early childhood development.

Earlier, Sachin Rana, Director of Mission Shiksha gave a comprehensive overview of the 5 days training.

The training saw attendance of PRT teachers from almost every district of the state.

Also present in the inaugural session were Ranphoa Ngowa, Additional Secretary Education cum Director SCERT, Joint Director Mission Shiksha, Bango Palon Joint Director SCERT, Principal SCERT and others from the department.