Arunachal: Two Suspected NSCN(IM) cadres killed in Tirap in gunfight

ITANAGAR- Two suspected NSCN(IM) cadres, one civilian were reportedly killed and one Cadre was also injured in a gunfight with Security Forces on Sunday in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

One cadre of the outfit was arrested by the security personnel who also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa said.

The incident occurred at old Kolagaon near Khonsa, the district headquarters, on Sunday.

An AK-56 rifle with a magazine, one 5.56 mm M4A1 carbine made in the US, a 32 mm pistol, a huge cache of ammunition and other warlike stores were recovered from the encounter site, Apa said.

The IGP said that Triap district police and Assam Rifles on Saturday jointly launched an operation based on intelligence inputs about the presence of the NSCN(IM) cadres in the area.

After they reached the spot, a gun battle started between the two sides, which continued till Sunday.

It was later found that two insurgents were killed and one was injured. The injured man was taken to a hospital in Dibrugarh town of Assam.

The NSCN(IM) insurgents have been carrying out extortion drives and recruiting new cadres in Tirap district since January, the police official said.

A civilian, Retto Kakho, was also killed in the gun fighting between Security forces and NSCN group, after which locals took to the streets in Deomali.

In a press statement, the Wancho Students’ Union condemned the incident. The union stated that ” it is truly sorry to hear of the loss of innocent civilian in the recent armed conflict between the armed force and insurgents group at kalagoan village in tirap. We strongly condemned such kind of incident in the region” the union stated.

The enforcement of Armed Forces (Special Power) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958) in the TCL is affecting the normal life. In between the public were always found victimized from every corner. Harassment and torturing the public is not the suitable way to bringing the peaceful solution but only the way to suppress the right to freedom of the people’s. stated the union.

The union appeal the concern authority to kindly intervention the matter to deliver justice to the victim family and for the permanent solution in the region.