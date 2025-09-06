Arunachal: Governor Participates in DNGC Foundation Day; Urges Students to Align with Vision of Viksit Bharat@2047

ITANAGAR- The 47th Foundation Day of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Itanagar, was marked with grandeur and inspiration as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), graced the inaugural session.

The Governor paid rich tributes to Late Dera Natung, the former Education Minister in whose memory the college is named, and called upon the fraternity to draw inspiration from his vision of education as a transformative force.

During the programme, the Governor felicitated Rajiv Gandhi University toppers, achievers in national and international competitions, and outstanding alumni of the college.

He also released a book titled “Arunachal Pradesh Ke Galo Loksahitya Mein Stree Jievan Ke Vividh Aayaam: Ek Adhyayah” authored by Dr. Tumbom Riba ‘Lily’ Jomoh.

Highlighting the pivotal role of educational institutions, the Governor described colleges as “engines of growth and transformation.” He urged students to think creatively, innovate boldly, and embrace skill-based learning, digital literacy, entrepreneurship, and problem-solving. Stressing holistic development, he reminded them to remain “physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight.”

The Governor also appealed to youth to align their personal aspirations with the national vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, stating, “When we progress as individuals, we strengthen society. When society progresses, the State prospers. And when the State prospers, the Nation rises.”

He further encouraged students to actively share ideas on the MyGov portal, which directly connects citizens with the Prime Minister of India.

Addressing faculty, the Governor advised them to act as architects of character-building, guiding students with empathy while staying updated with the latest knowledge and innovations. He also appealed to alumni to maintain strong ties with their alma mater and contribute to its growth.

Earlier, the Governor was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour by NCC cadets and offered floral tributes to Late Dera Natung.

Principal Dr. M.Q. Khan, in his welcome address, traced the journey of DNGC since its inception in 1979, outlining its achievements in academics and extracurriculars while candidly noting its challenges. He emphasized the institution’s future roadmap towards nurturing talent and strengthening the educational foundation of Arunachal Pradesh.

Established in 1979 as Government Degree College, the institution was rechristened in 2001 to honour Education Minister Dera Natung, who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash. Currently, the college has a 51.33% enrolment of girls and 48.67% boys, with 91% of students belonging to the APST community.