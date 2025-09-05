Arunachal: ‘Haakum Hapa Nam’ Auditorium Inaugurated at Yupia on Teachers’ Day

YUPIA- On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, a newly refurbished 125-seater auditorium “Haakum Hapa Nam” was inaugurated at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya, Yupia, by Nabam Vivek, MLA, 14 Doimukh Constituency.

The once-unused hall has been transformed into a modern auditorium by the District Administration under Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav, and supervised by AC Dani Rikang within just two months. The facility will serve as a venue for cultural events, extracurricular activities, and academic meetings.

Also Read- IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning for Arunachal Pradesh from September 6 to 9

Congratulating the team, MLA Nabam Vivek lauded the initiative and assured support for such innovative projects. Paying floral tributes to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, he urged teachers to inspire students beyond academics by instilling moral values, civic sense, and discipline. He also encouraged students to “dream big and work hard,” emphasizing perseverance as the key to success.

He rewarded Ms. Nabam Jenia for coining the auditorium’s indigenous name, remarking that such cultural touches keep society connected to its heritage.

Also Read- Governor confers State Award to teachers

Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav highlighted the importance of learning outcomes and result-oriented teaching, announcing a new “Teacher of the Month Award.” The first award was conferred on Amen Takio, PRT, Government Residential School Nyopang, Mengio block.

Superintendent of Police Taru Gusar motivated students to stay focused, reminding them that “there is no shortcut to hard work.”

Addressing the gathering, District DDSE T. T. Tara emphasized that educators must remain committed, updated, and actively engaged in training to strengthen the district’s CBSE performance.

The celebration also saw the felicitation of teachers with mufflers and flowers, while students presented vibrant cultural performances to mark the occasion.