IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning for Arunachal Pradesh from September 6 to 9

ITANAGAR- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for several districts of Arunachal Pradesh, forecasting a spell of intense showers and thunderstorms across the state between September 6 and 9, 2025. The department has warned of possible landslides, flash floods, and disruption of essential services during this period.

As per the IMD bulletin, southern districts such as Changlang and Longding are expected to witness heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on September 6. Meanwhile, northern districts including Upper Subansiri, Tawang, and Shi-Yomi are likely to receive light to moderate rain during the same period.

Also Read- African Swine Fever Outbreak Confirmed in West Siang District

From September 7 onwards, rainfall activity is expected to intensify and spread across most parts of Arunachal Pradesh, with several districts likely to experience widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall until September 9.

The IMD has cautioned that the continuous downpour could trigger flash floods in low-lying regions and landslides in hilly terrain, particularly along vulnerable road stretches. Such events may lead to:

Blockage of highways and interior roads

Disruption of communication lines

Damage to agricultural fields and rural infrastructure

In the past, similar weather conditions in the state have often resulted in road blockages on National Highways, power supply interruptions, and evacuation of vulnerable villages.

Also Read- Protected Cultivation Boosts Farmer Income in Tawang

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has been put on high alert and instructed to coordinate with district administrations to ensure timely response. Emergency services, including rescue and relief teams, have been advised to remain ready for deployment in case of severe weather-related incidents.

Residents have been urged to take the following precautions:

Avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall hours

Stay indoors and away from landslide-prone slopes

Refrain from venturing into rivers, streams, or waterlogged areas

Keep emergency supplies such as drinking water, flashlights, and essential medicines ready

Officials have highlighted that public cooperation will be crucial in reducing the risks associated with extreme weather. Citizens are advised to stay updated with official weather bulletins and immediately report any incidents of flooding or landslides to local authorities.

With the monsoon continuing to remain active over Northeast India, authorities have appealed to residents of Arunachal Pradesh to maintain heightened vigilance throughout the forecast period.