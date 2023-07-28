World Nature Conservation Day: Cleanliness drive held at the Itanagar Gompa

ITANAGAR- On the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day, NGOs – Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society and Youth Mission for Clean River, in collaboration with the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited, organized a cleanliness drive at the Itanagar Gompa. The initiative, which is a part of the Yagamso River Rejuvenation Project (YRRP), aimed to preserve the sanctity of the Buddhist shrine and raise awareness about the importance of keeping the environment clean.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gompa, known as a sacred place for Buddhists and a popular tourist attraction in the capital complex, was the focal point of the cleanliness efforts. Volunteers enthusiastically participated in cleaning the premises, from the main gate to the cafeteria area. The event garnered a significant response from citizens who felt a sense of responsibility toward maintaining the cleanliness of this public asset.

Arunachal woman lands in jail for filing false rape case against husband by her minor sister

Despite the inclement weather, volunteers from all walks of life gathered at the Gompa and enthusiastically cleaned the premises from the main gate to the cafeteria area. The iconic Gompa, a sacred place for Buddhist devotees and a prominent tourist attraction within the capital complex had amassed considerable litter over time. The volunteers demonstrated their civic responsibility and dedication to maintaining a pristine environment for everyone’s benefit.

YRRP Coordinator, Prem Taba emphasized the significance of preserving the Gompa’s cleanliness and tranquillity. He expressed that while the Tawang Monastery, Itanagar Buddhist Cultural Society, and caretakers play an essential role, the onus of keeping the place garbage-free rests on every citizen’s shoulders. Highlighting the collective responsibility towards public assets, Taba urged individuals to play a proactive role in safeguarding this revered location.

During the clean-up, a disheartening discovery was made. YRRP Assistant Coordinator, Keyom Doni, shared that intravenous drug abuse and littered Meth substances were found scattered across the premises. Expressing concern over the impact of drug abuse on the youth and the community at large, Doni called for immediate action to raise awareness about the dangers of drug addiction.

Wushu team set for World University Games in China held back due to ‘stapled visas’ for Arunachal players

He appealed to the competent authorities to take necessary measures to curb this menace among youngsters.

A significant amount of garbage, equivalent to a truckload, was removed from the Gompa premises, indicating the pressing need for ongoing efforts to maintain the cleanliness of the site.

Doni also extended an earnest plea to all visitors of the Gompa to treat it with utmost respect and care. As a holy place and a biodiversity-rich area, preserving it for future generations should be a shared commitment of the community.