ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

World Nature Conservation Day: Cleanliness drive held at the Itanagar Gompa

The initiative, which is a part of the Yagamso River Rejuvenation Project (YRRP), aimed to preserve the sanctity of the Buddhist shrine and raise awareness about the importance of keeping the environment clean.

Last Updated: July 28, 2023
2 minutes read
World Nature Conservation Day: Cleanliness drive held at the Itanagar Gompa

ITANAGAR-  On the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day, NGOs – Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society and Youth Mission for Clean River, in collaboration with the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited, organized a cleanliness drive at the Itanagar Gompa. The initiative, which is a part of the Yagamso River Rejuvenation Project (YRRP), aimed to preserve the sanctity of the Buddhist shrine and raise awareness about the importance of keeping the environment clean.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gompa, known as a sacred place for Buddhists and a popular tourist attraction in the capital complex, was the focal point of the cleanliness efforts. Volunteers enthusiastically participated in cleaning the premises, from the main gate to the cafeteria area. The event garnered a significant response from citizens who felt a sense of responsibility toward maintaining the cleanliness of this public asset.

Arunachal woman lands in jail for filing false rape case against husband by her minor sister

Despite the inclement weather, volunteers from all walks of life gathered at the Gompa and enthusiastically cleaned the premises from the main gate to the cafeteria area. The iconic Gompa, a sacred place for Buddhist devotees and a prominent tourist attraction within the capital complex had amassed considerable litter over time. The volunteers demonstrated their civic responsibility and dedication to maintaining a pristine environment for everyone’s benefit.

Related Articles

Itanagar: Cleanliness drive held at the Itanagar Gompa

YRRP Coordinator, Prem Taba emphasized the significance of preserving the Gompa’s cleanliness and tranquillity. He expressed that while the Tawang Monastery, Itanagar Buddhist Cultural Society, and caretakers play an essential role, the onus of keeping the place garbage-free rests on every citizen’s shoulders. Highlighting the collective responsibility towards public assets, Taba urged individuals to play a proactive role in safeguarding this revered location.

During the clean-up, a disheartening discovery was made. YRRP Assistant Coordinator, Keyom Doni, shared that intravenous drug abuse and littered Meth substances were found scattered across the premises. Expressing concern over the impact of drug abuse on the youth and the community at large, Doni called for immediate action to raise awareness about the dangers of drug addiction.

Wushu team set for World University Games in China held back due to ‘stapled visas’ for Arunachal players

He appealed to the competent authorities to take necessary measures to curb this menace among youngsters.

A significant amount of garbage, equivalent to a truckload, was removed from the Gompa premises, indicating the pressing need for ongoing efforts to maintain the cleanliness of the site.

Doni also extended an earnest plea to all visitors of the Gompa to treat it with utmost respect and care. As a holy place and a biodiversity-rich area, preserving it for future generations should be a shared commitment of the community.

Tags
Last Updated: July 28, 2023
2 minutes read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Itanagar: APYC Launches 'Behtar Bharat ki Buniyaad' campaign

Itanagar: APYC Launches ‘Behtar Bharat ki Buniyaad’ campaign

Arunachal: IMC conducts 5th Business Meeting

Itanagar: IMC conducts 5th Business Meeting

Itanagar: AP QueerStation celebrates Pride Month

Itanagar: AP QueerStation celebrates Pride Month

Arunachal: BJP Observed BLACK DAY on Emergency anniversary

Arunachal: BJP Observed BLACK DAY on Emergency anniversary

Arunachal Pradesh: Landslides at many places due to heavy rains

Arunachal Pradesh: Landslides at many places due to heavy rains

Itanagar: Biyuram Wahge unveiled statue of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay

Itanagar: Biyuram Wahge unveiled statue of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay

Arunachal: ADTU organises Career Guidance programme for students in Itanagar

Arunachal: ADTU organises Career Guidance programme for students in Itanagar

Arunachal: APYC to organise Two days Bharat Jodo Yatra

Arunachal: APYC to organise Two days Bharat Jodo Yatra

Itanagar- Thai Cultural Team showcased their performance in the State Capital

Itanagar- Thai Cultural Team showcased their performance in the State Capital

Arunachal: Governor visits Deepak Nabam Living Home

Arunachal: Governor visits Deepak Nabam Living Home

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button