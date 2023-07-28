Arunachal: Training held at Bomdila to upgrade Tourism sector in West Kameng

BOMDILA- To enhance and upgrade the tourism sector in West Kameng district, the Department of Tourism, Bomdila, organized a one-day training on “Destination Management through Up Skilling and Responsible Practices” at the Kameng Club of Bomdila. The program was inaugurated by Sang Khandu, ADC, Bomdila.

More than 140 tourism stakeholders from several destinations of West Kameng district, including Hotel, Homestay, Restaurant, and Transport owners, joined the training program.

While welcoming the participants, Smti. Tracy Wangmo, District Tourism Officer, Bomdila, stated that West Kameng has huge potential in the tourism sector and could be the face of Arunachal Tourism. Whenever any tourist plans to visit Arunachal Pradesh, West Kameng is the most preferred destination for them.

Smti. Manna Bengia Sonam, Deputy Director, spoke about the purpose of this training, aiming to take old destinations to new heights through responsible practices by stakeholders.

The technical session was started by Raj Basu, Advisor, Rural Tourism & Homestays, elaborating on the theme of Sustainable Development of Destinations through responsible practices by tourism stakeholders.

Kumar Anubhav addressed the practical side of different tourism activities and how they can be made more responsible by incorporating certain innovations. The next resource person, Sumyadeep Datta, spoke about Biodiversity and Tourism – emphasizing the importance of natural heritage for communities and their identity.

Nilima Tamang and Vishal Gurung from the Association for Conservation & Tourism addressed the issue of waste and practically demonstrated “waste to wealth” and “bio-enzymes” as alternatives for detergents and cleansing materials. Soumitra Kar of SFCI updated the hospitality stakeholders on housekeeping and table layout.

Various participants also shared their problems and sought expert ideas for improvement.

Meanwhile Yuva YourTourism Club was also launched to generate awareness amongst the students. The objectives being interest, awareness, and a sense of responsibility towards the heritage and culture amongst youtha.

The Tourism Department also organized an orientation program at the Shanti Deva Vidyalaya, Bomdila, to establish a Yuva Tourism Club with participation of other schools too. A powepoint presentation on the objective was govegiven by Manager, MOTr Sankardev Sarma. Pledge on Travel for Life was administered by Deputy Director to the students present.

Additionally, a spot quiz competition was also organized to enhance the knowledge and aspects of Arunachal Tourism.