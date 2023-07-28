Arunachal: Millet Recipes Competition Prgm held in Yangsey Village

SEPPA- A contest for millet recipes was held on 25th July 2023, in Yangsey village, Bana, to commemorate the international year of millet in 2023 by Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Pampoli. The programme’s main goals were to bring awareness about the nutritional importance of millet and to boost its large scale production among the farming community.

The programme was graced by Meje Degio, ZPM Bana, EAC, Dr. Leegang Ampi and officials of ArSLM (Arunachal state rural livelihood mission).

ZPM, Bana, Meje Degio has emphasized and elaborately described on the nutritional and social value of millet and appealed to the farm women to increase the millet production.

EAC, Dr. Leegang Ampi, in her address, has encouraged the participants and also suggested in conceiving a “marketing based approach through value added product”.

The contest illustrated a enthusiastic participation from individual woman and SHGs, who displayed numerous millet made traditional items such as steam millet cake and fusion food namely millet momos, laddos and millet beverages which was very unique and innovative.

A five numbers panel was comprised to judge the recipes contest. Based on scoring of judges on different parameters, winner was selected and awarded with prizes and certificates.

KVK head cum senior scientist Dr. M.C. Debnath highlighted the adaptability and nutritional value of millet in his closing remarks, and SMS Home science Miss Habung Ganga advised the Farm women and SHGs to ensure value addition of millet production and inclusion of millet based product in daily diet.