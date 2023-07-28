ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Survey for Police Beat Post conducted

The Superintendent of Police stated that “East Kameng has two entry points; Bana and Lumdung.

SEPPA-   Field survey for setting up of new police beat post was conducted at Lumdung, East Kameng, Seppa by a team comprises of Police, led by  Kamdam Sikom Suprintendent of Police, Dr. Rebeka Borang Circle Officer, Gram Panchayat Chairpersons and Gaon Burahs.

The Superintendent of Police stated that “East Kameng has two entry points; Bana and Lumdung. Bana already has Police Beat Post, whereas, Lumdung lacks the police presence.

Many vehicular lifting, theft and home burglary cases are dealt by EK police on everyday basis and due to lack of police presence in the entry point in Lumdung, the thieves have easy escape from the district” Hence, many probable spots were inspected for setting up of a beat post. The team also surveyed the probable escape route in the Debeyar Circle.

