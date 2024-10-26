Arunachal: AEDMA organsied Blood Donation drive to mark death anniversary of Late Taro Chatung

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Electronic and Media Association (AEDMA), in collaboration with the Blood Center RKM Hospital, organized a blood donation drive to honour the 5th death anniversary of its founding president, Late Taro Chatung.

The event saw the collection of over 30 units of blood from generous volunteers, including ITBP jawans, NSS volunteers from Dera Natung Government College, members of the Arunachal Bullet Club (ABC), representatives from the media fraternity including APC, APUWJ, and the Arunachal Pradesh Media Welfare Society (APMWS) and other like minded people.

Deputy Commissioner of Itanagar Capital Region, Talo Potom, graced the occasion as the chief guest, joined by Miss Sia Chatung the daughter of Late Taro Chatung and Swamiji from RK Mission Hospital as guest.

Also Read- NSCN(K-YA) cadre shot dead by security forces in Longding

In his address, DC Potom praised AEDMA for organizing the drive to honor Late Chatung, who is regarded as the father of journalism in Arunachal Pradesh. He urged young journalists to follow in Chatung’s footsteps, citing his dedication to public service and journalism as an inspiration to the state.

Reflecting on Late Chatung’s career, Potom recalled his decision to leave public service as a Circle Officer to pursue journalism, leading to his impactful show News and Views on Doordarshan. “His determination to serve society through journalism left a lasting mark on the state,” Potom stated.

Also Read- 3 including 2 IRBn jawans arrested for weapon theft from armoury

JT Tagam, President of AEDMA, also paid tribute to Late Chatung, recalling his influential role in establishing journalism in Arunachal Pradesh.

The event concluded with a floral tribute and a minute silence with a commitment to continue Chatung’s legacy of integrity and public service in journalism.