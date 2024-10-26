ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: CS visits NIT, FTI and Jarbom Gamlin Govt Law College

The Chief Secretary also inspected and reviewed the progress of the construction works at the Film and Television Institute Jote.

Last Updated: October 26, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal,  CS visits NIT, FTI,  Jarbom Gamlin Govt Law College

JOTE-   Chief Secretary Manish Gupta visited NIT Jote, Jarbom Gamlin  Govt. Law College and FTI  Jote on Saturday  to assess  the academic environment, infrastructural gaps and discuss key areas for improvement, that could benefit the broader educational landscape.

At the National Institute of Technology, Jote , Director NIT Prof. Mohan V Aware appraised  CS Manish Gupta about the issues pertaining to water supply, internet connectivity, regular electricity supply, need for a police outpost, security  in the campus, road conditions and incomplete infrastructural works  of the institution.

The CS assured to look into the matters which are under the purview of the state agencies /departments and also sought status report of all the infrastructures within the NIT campus.

He further suggested for adopting sustainable development initiatives like rain harvesting in the campus to augment water shortage issues.

The Chief Secretary also inspected and reviewed the progress of the construction works at the Film and Television Institute Jote.

He asked  CPWD to complete the required infrastructure s before the commencement of classes from the campus on 15th November 2024.

Earlier he also visited the Jarbom Gamlin Govt Law College at Jote.

Commissioner Education Amjad Tak, Secretary IPR Nyali Ete, Papum Pare  Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen, Director IPR Onyok Pertin and Officials from DIPR accompanied the Chief Secretary.

