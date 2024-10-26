ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: NSCN(K-YA) cadre shot dead by security forces in Longding

One pistol and war like stores were recovered from the area of incident.

Last Updated: October 26, 2024
Less than a minute
Arunachal: NSCN(K-YA) cadre shot dead by security forces in Longding
Representational Image from Library

ITANAGAR- An NSCN (Khaplang Yung Aung) cadre was shot dead by security forces in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district, a defence official said.

Acting on specific information about the movement of NSCN (K-YA) cadres in the area, Assam Rifles launched a search operation on Friday, Defense PRO Lt Col Amit Shukla said.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

During the search operation, the security forces came into contact with the cadre, who fired upon the Assam Rifles patrol team, he said.

Also Read- Arunachal hosts Tawang International Marathon

The Assam Rifles troops retaliated and in the exchange of fire, one cadre of the NSCN (K-YA) was killed. One pistol and war like stores were recovered from the area of incident.

Tags
Last Updated: October 26, 2024
Less than a minute
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: Minister’s PSO detained after viral video shows him Opens Firing At Resort

Arunachal: Minister’s PSO detained after viral video shows him Opens Firing At Resort

Arunachal: Dy CM Chowna Mein Flags off DAO Cycling Expedition in Commemoration of the 62nd Walong Day

Arunachal: Dy CM Chowna Mein Flags off DAO Cycling Expedition in Commemoration of the 62nd Walong Day

Arunachal: China's power project on Siang river will have adverse effects- Pema Khandu

Arunachal: Read details of public consultation meeting on Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

Arunachal: Free Crash Course Coaching for APPSCCE Aspirants Inaugurated in Tawang

Arunachal: Free Crash Course Coaching for APPSCCE Aspirants Inaugurated in Tawang

Arunachal: Women group Bagang Welfare Society Concludes Three Day Exposure Visit to Shergaon

Arunachal: Women group Bagang Welfare Society Concludes Three Day Exposure Visit to Shergaon

Arunachal: KDO students Union, Ayang foundation organise blood donation camp at Pasighat

Arunachal: KDO students Union, Ayang foundation organise blood donation camp at Pasighat

Arunachal: 1st JWC Meeting Held in Namsai to Strengthen Cooperative Movement

Arunachal: 1st JWC Meeting Held in Namsai to Strengthen Cooperative Movement

Arunachal: One Day Indoor Plantation held at APU

Arunachal: One Day Indoor Plantation held at APU

Arunachal: APLS host its first-ever Spelling Bee Competition

Arunachal: APLS host its first-ever Spelling Bee Competition

Arunachal: Public referendum on clubbing together of low enrolment schools held under Mebo Sub-Division

Arunachal: Public referendum on clubbing together of low enrolment schools held under Mebo Sub-Division

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button