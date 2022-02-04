ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar: APCC, others Condole sudden demise of Liki Ete

Late Liki Ete was Vice-President APYC from 1998 to 2001.

ITANAGAR-   Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee ( APCC )deeply shocked & saddened at the untimely demise of Liki Ete, former Vice-President, Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) and former General Secretary of AAPSU, who breathed his last on 3′ February 2022 at TRIHMS, Naharlagun.

Late Liki Ete was Vice-President APYC from 1998 to 2001. He was a very discipline, hard working & committed leader and his dedicated service & commitment towards the society was immeasurable, for which he will always be remembered.

In a press statement issued by  Zirgi Kadu,  General Secretary (Org.) APCC, said ” Words are of little consolation at this time of grief. APCC convey its deepest condolences to the bereaved family members & loved ones and pray to Almighty God to give them comfort and strength to bear the irreparable loss cause to ”

The  IMC Mayor Tame Phassang also expressed shocked & saddened at the untimely demise of my friend Late Liki Ete. My Condolences to the beloved near and dear family members of the departed Soul of Lt. Liki Ete ji. May his soul rest in peace, Tamr said .

On behalf of the student community of the state, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has expressed its deepest condolences and prayers on the demise of Liki Ete, who was a former General Secretary of AAPSU since 1989-1993. We remain ever indebted to pioneer like him in shaping the destiny and giving leadership to AAPSU, said AAPSU.

