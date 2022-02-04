ADVERTISMENT
North East

Temperatures are expected to dip further across Northeast

Thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh

February 4, 2022
0 1 minute read
Temperatures are expected to dip further across the Northeast
ADVERTISEMENT

GUWAHATI-  Temperatures are expected to dip further across the Northeast with the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) at guwahati here predicting more rainfall in the coming days, accompanied by thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in the region, including Assam and Meghalaya.

“Thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Saturday while dense fog is very likely to occur at isolated places Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Sunday,” the summary of observations recorded on Friday morning by the Met department said.

Also Read- IMD Predicts Rain and thunder in Northeast

Besides, dense fog is very likely to occur at isolated places in eastern Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Monday.

Related Articles

According to Met office, “Moderate rain is predicted at most places over the rest of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Saturday. Light to moderate snowfall is very likely to occur in the higher reaches in Arunachal Pradesh,”.

Also Read- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya to Experience Very Heavy Rains on October 19-20

Day temperatures will fall by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius and below normal by 5 to 6 degrees Celsius over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

“However, only light rain is predicted at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday,”.

Tags
February 4, 2022
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Assam: security forces apprehends  an NSCN (IM) cadre in Tinkopani reserve forest in Tinsukia  

Assam: security forces apprehends  an NSCN (IM) cadre in Tinkopani reserve forest in Tinsukia  

October 14, 2021
Roadmap finalised for Edible Oils-Oil Palm cultivation in Arunachal: Pema Khandu

Roadmap finalised for Edible Oils-Oil Palm cultivation in Arunachal: Pema Khandu

October 5, 2021
Assam: NDRF team retrieved 1 out of 3 drowned persons from Jiadhal River

Assam: NDRF team retrieved 1 out of 3 drowned persons from Jiadhal River

October 5, 2021
Air Marshal Dilip Kumar Patnaik takes over as AOC-in-C of Eastern Air Command

Air Marshal Dilip Kumar Patnaik takes over as AOC-in-C of Eastern Air Command

October 3, 2021
 IRCTC to launch special tourist train for exploring five North Eastern States

 IRCTC to launch special tourist train for exploring five North Eastern States

October 3, 2021
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma responds to Kids' letter about their baby teeth

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma responds to Kids’ letter about their baby teeth

September 29, 2021
Assam: 4 school students drown in river Brahmaputra, 3 bodies recovered

Assam: 4 school students drown in river Brahmaputra, 3 bodies recovered

September 26, 2021
Assam's new Militant outfit 'United Liberation of Bodoland', demanding seperated Bodo State

Assam’s new Militant outfit ‘United Liberation of Bodoland’, demanding seperated Bodo State

September 17, 2021
Govt of India proposes 15.6 km twin-tunnel under River Brahmaputra

Govt of India proposes 15.6 km twin-tunnel under River Brahmaputra

September 12, 2021
Assam: Indian Envoy to Bangladesh visits Royal Global University

Assam: Indian Envoy to Bangladesh visits Royal Global University

September 10, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button