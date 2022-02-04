Arunachal: NABARD Launches Integrated Tribal Development Project at Namsai

ADVERTISEMENT

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein launched a NABARD sponsored Integrated Tribal Development Project under Tribal Development Fund in presence of NABARD Chairman, Dr G R Chintala, Namsai MLA, Chau Zingnu Namchoom and Lekang MLA, Jummum Ete Deori today. The project will directly benefit 200 tribal families by enhancing their livelihood supports through Sustainable and participatory livelihood programmes and is implemented by Namsai Organic Spice and Agricultural Products (NOSAAP) Producer Co. Ltd., Namsai.

Mein in his speech said that the NABARD is a major partner in the development of the State and thanked NABARD for its support to the State in various infrastructure development programmes under RIDF like Border Light Illumination Programme, District Hospital Upgradation Programme, etc. He further stated that the State Govt is looking forward for more support and cooperation from NABARD in coming days through NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance (NIDA).

He further said that to make credit linked schemes and the cultivation of plantation crops successful, more awareness needs to be created amongst the farmers about the cultivation, production and establish market linkages for their produces. He said that besides these, we also need to impart technical know-how knowledge to the farmers.

He said that this year’s union budget has been very encouraging for the farmers, women and youths as there has been provisions to bring more investment, more growth and create more jobs. It also aims to transform agriculture sector including ensuring credit, record MSP, boosting food processing and encouraging starts-up in the sector. He also said that the Arunachal Pradesh is also expected to benefit from the PM’s Development North East initiatives where an initial allocation of Rs 1500 Cr will be implemented through NEC and new Vibrant Village Programme which will help to develop border villages.

Highlighting the Golden Jubilee State Cabinet Decision taken at Ziro on January 20 last, Mein informed that the State Govt will provide financial support of Rs 1 Lakh to 500 women SHGs and Rs 2 Lakhs as capital support to 300 primary level federations for procurement of Goods Transport Vehicles.

DR G R Chintala, Chairman NABARD, assured to provide more support to Arunachal Pradesh citing that the State has tremendous scope for expansion under agriculture and horticulture crops. He emphasized on the need for introduction of scientific cropping system with more farm mechanization & farming technology and to establish backward linkages.

GM NABARD Regional Office Itanagar, Partho Saha informed that NABARD has been closely associated with tribal development and sustainable livelihoods through orchard-based farming systems. Based on the successful experience of Adivasi Development Programmes, NABARD embarked upon an ambitious program of replicating the wadi model in the state. The project is implemented by partnering with State Governments, Government of India, and NGO, he added.

On the occasion, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Namsai, Chau Athina Chauhai, CEO NOSAAP, Dr Keshav Sharma DPO Namsai, Krishna Saikia, Resource Person and Kamal Roy, DDM Namsai also spoke.

Among others, Lekang MLA Jummum Ete Deori, DC Nmasai, R K Sharma, HoDs, members of women SHGs and farmers also attended the programme.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister and Chairman NABARD unveiled the statues of Singpho and Tai Khamti couples in the premises of Multipurpose Hall, Namsai.

Along with Deputy Chief Minister, Chairman NABARD also visited ongoing Construction of District Hospital Namsai funded by NABARD under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF).

Dr Chintala also visited TR Camp at Namsai and interacted with beneficiaries of NABARD supported Skill Development intervention to hand woven carpet. A rural haat at Piyong was also inaugurated by him for marketing of the finished products of SHG members and farmers.