Arunachal: ATKSSU celebrates Golden Jubilee Celebration at Namsai

Story Highlights The dignitaries also released a Souvenir of the Golden Jubilee Celebration and a Calendar published by ATKSSU on the occasion.

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein had exhorted the student community to continue with the legacy of the founder President and Secretary of the All Tai Khamti Singpho Student’s Union (ATKSSU) which is to work for the welfare of the society while maintaining the brotherhood and centuries old bonding between the two communities. He urged them to set an example for other communities to follow where two communities can live together amicably and peacefully for ages.

He was speaking on the Golden Jubilee Celebration of All Tai Khamti Singpho Student’s Union here at Namsai today.

While congratulating the student organization for successfully completing the 50 years of its journey, he said that it is an occasion to celebrate the glorious journey, to introspect and retrospect it’s success and failures over the years and to take up new resolutions for the future. He said that the students and youths formed the vital part of the society and they must draw the roadmap for all-round development of the society together with the policy makers and senior citizens of the society.

He said that there are lots of challenges before the student’s organizations, some are of common interests of the State and some are area specific challenges but we must take-along all together for the betterment of the State.

While highlighting the resolutions adopted by the State Cabinet through the Pakke Tiger Reserve 2047 Declaration on Climate Change Resilient and Responsive Arunachal Pradesh, he urged all the CBOs, Youths and Student’s Organizations of the district to work for the protection and conservation of the wildlife and flora & fauna of the Manabhoom Tropical Rain Forest, conserve the degraded forests for the sustenance of ecosystem and river systems.

He also said that the efforts are on to promote the indigenous products of the State through GI Tagging and value additions. He also informed that the unsung heroes of the State those who had fought and sacrificed their lives while fighting against the colonial rule will be recognized and honoured during the long year celebration of 75th years of India’s independence through ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. He further said that the statues of the war heroes will be erected and war memorials will be constructed in the war sites.

Health Minister and Chief Guest on the occasion, Alo Libang said that many persons from the the Tai-Khamti community like the first Member of Parliament from the State, Chow Khamoon Gohain (Namshum) have contributed tremendously in the development of Arunachal Pradesh.

He urged them to develop spirit of patience and tolerance saying that we depend on them for our future. While exuding his hope on student’s leadership, he also urged them to know about their duties towards the society besides their rights and to work for the welfare of the student community. He further urged them to study sincerely and to work hard saying that the education is the only key which can open all the locks concerning the society.

He informed that the 15th November has been declared as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ by the Govt of India to mark the birth anniversary of brave tribal freedom fighter, Birsa Munda and said that we must also honour our unsung heroes/freedom fighters of the State from the coming year on ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’. He also lauded the Namsai Health workers for their 1st dose vaccination coverage which is 77% (above the national average) and urged them to administer 2nd dose too.

RWD Minister and Guest of Honour on the occasion, Honchun Ngandam while quoting the famous quote of former American President, J F Kenedy, “Ask not what your country can give to you, ask what you can give to your country”, said, “you must ask for yourself what you are going to do for the society and the country”. While citing the communication problems, he had faced during his college time at Indira Gandhi College, Tezu, he said that in compare to earlier days, there is no much problem for the students as the college and universities have come up in their door steps. He urged the students to concentrate only in studies, to become a good citizen and a good member of the society and ultimately pay back for the welfare of the society.

He said that the only problem we faced among the students/youths today is addiction to drugs, opium and alcohol. He strongly urged them to leave addiction to drugs/opium and warned that if we do not eliminate it today, it will eliminate the seed of our society.

On the occasion, MLAs Laisam Simai, Mutchu Mithi, Chau Zingnu Namchoom & Jummum Ete Deori, President ATKSSU Chow Kohona Chowpoo, Chairman Golden Jubilee Celebration Committee, Chow Mowney Singkai, former ATKSSU leader, Chow Ratna Manpoong and General Secretary ATKSSU, Chow Kyawon Singkai also spoke on the occasion.