Cow Dung, Urine Can Help Economy, Says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday stated that “cows and their dung and urine can help strengthen the economy and make the country financially capable”.

Addressing a convention of women veterinarians ”Shakti 2021” organised by Indian Veterinary Association on Saturday, the CM said that the government has set up cow sanctuaries and shelters but it will not work alone and requires participation of society.

“If we want, we can strengthen our own economy and make the country financially capable through cows, their dung and urine. MP’s crematoriums have been using gaukasth (logs made of cow dung) to reduce the use of wood,” Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

He also said that veterinary doctors and experts should engage in result-oriented work on how cow rearing could become a profitable business for small farmers and livestock owners.

