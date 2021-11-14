Arunachal

Arunachal cabinet adopts declaration on climate change

The action plan would be implemented with sector-wise resource allocation within respective budgetary envelopes for coordinated engagements to urgently tackle and mitigate the impact of climate change..

November 14, 2021
  • Contemporary climate change includes both global warming caused by humans and its impacts on Earth's weather patterns. There have been previous periods of climate change, but the current changes are more rapid than any known events in Earth's history

ITANAGAR-   The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Saturday adopted the ‘Pakke Declaration’ here, to accelerate comprehensive, smart, climate-resilient and inclusive development of the people and the North-eastern state with all-round efforts, an official said. The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, was held for the first time outside the state capital at Pakke Tiger Reserve in Pakke Kessang district.

The declaration envisages a multi-sectoral approach towards low emission and climate-resilient development through five broad themes, Principal Secretary Finance Dr Sarat Chauhan told reporters.

The five themes include environment, forest and climate change; health and well being of all; sustainable and adaptive living; and livelihoods and opportunities, he said. The themes would strive to support and realise a climate change resilient and responsive Arunachal Pradesh with its strategic domains resting on forestry, agriculture, horticulture, water resources management among others.

“The respective domains are underpinned by 75 highly pragmatic and achievable engagements towards climate change adaptation in the state.

The action plan would be implemented with sector-wise resource allocation within respective budgetary envelopes for coordinated engagements to urgently tackle and mitigate the impact of climate change,” the secretary added.

The chief minister Pema Khandu later told reporters that the declaration was adopted for the benefit of future generations and in recognition of the potential contribution the state can make towards fulfilment of the targets within the contribution of India in pursuance of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, considering the forest and natural resources wealth the state has.

Khandu said the government would do its best to protect the people from challenges posed by climate change and its impact on biodiversity through addressing both the risks of the economy and the ecosystem.

“The focus of the government is on research and development to develop capacities and enhance technical know-how on climate resilience mitigation and responsive strategies through collaboration with academia and think tanks with a priority area being documentation of traditional knowledge system of indigenous communities to preserve and propagate adaptive climate-resilient methods,” Khandu added.

The Cabinet also approved adaptation of the rare butterfly species, Kaiser-e-Hind, as the state butterfly, besides renaming of the department of environment &amp; forest as that of environment, forest and climate change and adaptation of a new logo for the state forest force.

The other key decisions the cabinet took included upgradation of the extra assistant commissioner headquarters at Monigaon in Shi Yomiu district to additional deputy commissioner headquarter and creation of circle headquarter at Rapum.( Source- PTI )

Tags
