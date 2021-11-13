India @ 75 BRO motorcycle expedition riders reach Pasighat

Story Highlights The expedition will cover 20,000 Kms over 75 days with more than 75 riders of all ranks of BRO. The expedition will be finally flagged in at Delhi on 27th of December

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The India @ 75 BRO motorcycle expedition conducted by Border Road Organization which was flagged off by Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh on 14th October last at Delhi reached Pasighat, the oldest town and administrative centre of Arunachal Pradesh this evening after touching the state capital Itanagar and Lower Siang district temporary HQ, Likabali.

The expedition is touching all the corners of the country to spread awareness of the contribution of BRO in nation building as a part of celebrations for Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav marking the 75th year of India’s Independence. The motorcycle expedition will cover the whole country in 7 legs.

The 1st leg started from India gate and reached Srinagar covering Shimla, Manali, Umling la, Leh and Kargil. 2nd leg covered Srinagar and Jammu to Siliguri in West Bengal. 3rd leg started from Siliguri by touching Nathula in Sikkim and Guwahati, Tezpur in Assam and Itanagar-Pasighat in Arunachal till Doom Dooma in Assam from where 4th leg of expedition will begin till Kolkata via Jorhat, Dimapur, Imphal, Aizawl, Silchar, Shillong, Alipurduar and Malda. The 5th leg will cover Kolkata to Kanyakumari and Kochi in south and 6th leg will cover Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat and the final 7th leg will end at India gate covering Bhuj, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Chandigarh, Amritsar, informed BRO sources here.

The India @ 75 BRO motorcycle expedition team received a rousing welcome by Chief Engineer Project Brahmank, J K Dwivedi & team and Cdr 761 BRT, G S Rana & team at HQ Project Brahmank, Pasighat. The Motorcycle expedition will be flagged off tomorrow on 14th November morning from here in the presence of Dr. Kinny Singh, Dy. Commissioner and Sumit Kr. Jha, Supt. of Police East Siang District, Chief Engineer Project Brahmank, J K Dwivedi and Commander 761 BRTF, GS Rana.

BRO officials have informed that the expedition will have both social and military themes. It aims to motivate youth to join the elite BRO and also to interact with Gallantry awardees, ESM and War Widows enroute. It also aims to spread the accomplishments of the nation towards “Aatmanibhar Bharat” through several public outreach programmes including medical camps, swachh bharat initiatives, road safety campaigns, visiting colleges, old age homes and orphanages.

The expedition will cover 20,000 Kms over 75 days with more than 75 riders of all ranks of BRO. The expedition will be finally flagged in at Delhi on 27th of December, the BRO official sources informed.