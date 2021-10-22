Itanagar

Itanagar: Capital Complex MLA calls on the Governor

October 22, 2021
ITANAGAR- Techi Kaso, Member of State Legislative Assembly, Itanagar Constituency called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 22nd October 2021. They discussed about COVID Pandemic and the cleanliness of the State Capital.

The Governor emphasised that the people must follow the COVID Appropriate Behaviour even as the pandemic scenario is improving. He called for strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocol and COVID appropriate behaviour to remain safe from the Pandemic. Using a face mask, maintaining social distance, washing hands frequently and getting vaccinated in one’s turn must be ensure, he stressed.

The Governor advised the Itanagar MLA to spread COVID awareness and encourage and motivate people to get vaccinated at earliest opportunity.

The Governor also asked the local MLA to conduct cleanliness drives and thereby ensure better facilities for Capital City dwellers.

