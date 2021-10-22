Arunachal

Arunachal: Senior NPP leader Gicho Kabak passes away at 57

Politicians from all over state have expressed grief at the sudden demise of Gicho Kabak.

October 22, 2021
ITANAGAR-    Senior leader and  former president of the Arunachal Pradesh unit of National People’s Party (NPP)– Gicho Kabak passed away on Friday morning. He was 57 years old at the time of his demise.  Kabak was instrumental in the growth of the NPP in Arunachal Pradesh.

Late Kabak was a great leader. He served the people’s in the various capacity and was instrumental in uplifting the NNP presence all over Arunachal Pradesh .  Late Gicho Kabak was a simple, committed and grounded leader, it was only his hardworking that atleast present Arunachal Legislative Assembly has four legislator from NPP.

Politicians from all over state  have expressed grief at the sudden demise of Gicho Kabak.

“My heartfelt condolences to the family members & well-wishers of late Shri Gicho Kabak Ji, a well-known political leader from Arunachal and former NPP State President. His untimely demise is great loss for the State and I pray Almighty to bless his soul to attain highest abode,” Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu tweeted.

NPP national president and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said: “Extremely saddened by the demise of Shri Gicho Kabak ji, former NPP State President of Arunachal Pradesh who worked dedicatedly for the party in the State. I offer my deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers. May he Rest in Peace.”

In extreme sorrow we learn that Shri Gicho Kabak ji breathed his last today morning. A former NPP State President, he was instrumental in lifting the party in the state, tweeted Mutchu Mithi, MLA from Roing.

