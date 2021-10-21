Crime

Arunachal: East Siang police busts a gambling racket in Pasighat, arrest 9 including 5 women with cash

A sum of Rupees fifty three thousands one hundred forty (53140) in cash, multiple decks of playing cards and poker chips have been seized by the police.

October 21, 2021
PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) In a major drive against rampant practices of gambling in and around the Pasighat township,  the East Siang Police under the supervision of Sumit Kumar Jha,  Superintendent of Police  busted a gambling racket this afternoon from Pasighat Market area behind Mummy printing press.

“An information was received today afternoon that there is an organized gambling activity going on since few days in a house near Pasighat Main Market Area. Accordingly the place was raided and many persons were found playing cards with poker chips and cash.

In this connection nine (9) persons including five (5) women and four (4) men were apprehended from the spot. Two more persons are suspected to be involved. Their identity is known and they will also be arrested along with the owner of the house”, said the Supt. of Police after the arrest.

A sum of Rupees fifty three thousands one hundred forty (53140) in cash, multiple decks of playing cards and poker chips have been seized by the police. A case was registered against the gamblers vide Pasighat PS Case No. 116/21 under Arunachal Pradesh Gambling (Prohibition) Act 2012 following which all of them were arrested.

Supt.of Police, Jha has appealed to the general public of East Siang district not to engage in illegal gambling activities and cautioned of strict action against anyone found indulging into such illegal gambling activities.

It is notable to mention here that there are reports of rampant gambling activities going on in several pockets of Pasighat township area including in several villages under East Siang district where womenfolks are found to be more addicted in comparison to men to the modern day gambling like Housie/Tambola etc.

Seeing the growing graphs of illegal gambling practices which has also got down deep rooted to the countryside villages away from the towns and cities, mere taking serious action against gambling addicts or habitual gamblers or punishing them are not likely to yield good results.

In this regard, the state government also need to create adequtate awareness programs among the public, especially in the villages to let the people know about the side effects of gambling in a family or society and its associated law against gambling.

