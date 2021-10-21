Arunachal Pradesh: Wreath Lying Ceremony of Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat Who Was Martyred in 1962 Sino-India war

ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG- Wreath lying ceremony of rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat who was martyred in 1962 Sino-India war was held at Jaswant Garh War Memorial in Tawang, this morning. Rifleman Rawat was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra posthumously for his gallantry during the 1962 war.

Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, was an Indian Army soldier serving in the Garhwal Rifles who was awarded the prestigious Maha Vir Chakra posthumously as a result of his actions during the battle of Nuranang in present-day Arunachal Pradesh, India, during the Sino-Indian War

The bravery shown by Jaswant Rawat was honored by building a memorial at the post where he fended off the People’s Liberation Army but lost. The post which he held was named “Jaswant Garh”. Another honor bestowed upon him is that he continues to serve even after death; he has been awarded promotions as if he is still serving.

4th Garhwal Rifles was later awarded the Battle Honour Nuranang, the only battle honor awarded to an army unit during the war.