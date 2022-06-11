Itanagar: OWA organises Blood Donation Camp

Story Highlights Arunachal Pradesh requires about 15,000 units of blood but only 5,000 units are collected annually leaving a deficit of about 10,000.

ITANAGAR- Total 18 units of blood were donated during a voluntary blood donation camp, organized by Oju Welfare Association (OWA) in collaboration with Arunachal Voluntary Blood Donor Organization (AVBDO), TRIHMS blood bank and Indian Red Cross Society Arunachal Pradesh branch (IRCSAPB), in OWA campus here on Saturday.

Of total 59 intending donors, Dr Tashi Paleng and Khoda Gyadi after tests allowed 18 to donate. Those having haemoglobin below 12.5 cannot be allowed to donate, they said. Of the two (rare O- group) donors, one police SI of local police station Sushant S donated while another was kept in reserve, Dr Gyadi said.

However, the camp aimed at commemorating World Blood Donor’s Day, concluded with blood donation by Maj Saurav Bharti, who an NDA & IMA alumnus, now serving as ADC to governor on deputation to the state, came with his wife Deepshikha Bharti.

Addressing the donors earlier, AVBDO chairman Ramesh Jeke Tatung termed blood donation as the greatest gift a human being could give to save lives of his/her fellow beings.

Arunachal Pradesh requires about 15,000 units of blood but only 5,000 units are collected annually leaving a deficit of about 10,000, which underscores the importance blood donation without any fear, he said, adding such donation helps the metabolism of the donors to generate fresh blood besides numerous health benefits, like less chance of heart attack. “I have already donated 63 times and why not you”, Ramesh questioned?

Informing that this is the third such day-long camp in OWA, its chairperson Anya Ratan lauded all those who helped in conducting the camp successfully and also the large number of intending donors.

Anurag Dwivedi, an IPS officer of 2020 batch, attached to Naharlagun police station on probation, who led the donors by donating blood, said that “all should willingly donate blood considering its benefits.”

Total eight staff of IRCSAPB led by joint secretary Dr Anong Borang helped in the camp, while two – outreach worker Kari Riso and finance manager Karli Lollen– donated blood.

Police inspector (SIC) Bomchu Krong, Banderdewa PS constable Tanam Lungte & Dolang Ami, who were among the donors, told this daily: “It is necessary to donate blood to save lives. All should volunteer as it gives great personal satisfaction”.

Lungte, blessed with rare AB+ group had donated blood in September last year, which had saved the life of a six-month old destitute woman inmate, who had given birth to a healthy girl, Ratan informed while lauding Lungte for his humanitarian service.

OWA’s staffs, including women helpline coordination Kipa Linku, were proactive in the camp. Linku is a post graduate (sustainable developmental studies) from Delhi-based TERI School of Advanced Studies, a deemed university.