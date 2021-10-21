Arunachal

ABSU with Pasighat Forest Division plants 300 saplings marking Wildlife Week

October 21, 2021
PASIGHAT-  While celebrating  the 67th Wildlife Week, the All Bogong Students Union (ABSU) in collaboration with District territorial Forest Office, Pasighat organized a mass plantation program at greenbelt area near Boak Morang on 16th October last wherein 300 saplings were planted.

East Siang district unit of Adi Baane Kebang Youth Wing and Mirmir Bulls which also participated in the mass plantation program informed that, total of 300 tree saplings were planted as a part of celebration of Wildlife Week to regenerate greeneries and beautification of the township of Pasighat.

The plantation drive was participated by Tashi Mize, DFO, Pasighat Forest Division,  ABSU General Secretary,  Siang Moyong, ABKYW East Siang unit President,  Manning Moyong and office bearers from Mirmir Bulls etc.

The wildlife week plantation drive was conducted with the theme- protect and preserve the flora & fauna. While appreciating the team ABSU and others for conducting the mass plantation program, DFO (T), Tashi Mize said that both plantation of trees and protection of wildlife are equally need of the hour to save and preserve flora & fauna.

He appealed the general public, especially,  the youths to come forward and extend their helping hands to the state forest department in saving and protecting the state’s rich biodiversity.

