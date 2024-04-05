Arunachal: Capital police arrested 3 Drug peddlers, seized suspected heroin

ITANAGAR- The Itanagar police during the last three days, arrested three drug peddlers, and seized suspected heroin from their possession. Arrested drug peddlers identified as Tarh Cheri, Nurul Haque and Foizul Islam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on information, on 2 April that “ Drug peddler Tarh Cheri was arrested from Abo Tani Colony when he was going to sell suspected heroin. A police team was included SDPO Khiksi Yangfo, SIs RK Jha and Padam Padi, Constables T Nabam Chakam and Tayo Bodo, and Lady Constable Tanyang Asha”.

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Upon searching his belongings-Nike waist black bag one black colour polytene containing 14 plastic vails filled with suspected heroin drugs in powder form weighing 25.55 Grams with vials were seized in the presence of independent witnesses. Upon further interrogation, Tarh Cheri disclosed that he had procured 5 packets of heroin drugs from a person namely Nurul Haque, Assam.

Further he added that he had kept procured drugs at his house. Accordingly, police team along with independent witnesses rushed to the house and conducted searched in the house and recovered 103 Vials weighing 177.37 Grams suspected Heroin in powder form found wrapped in black colour polythene instantly seized. Total seizure of suspected drugs is 202.92 grams with plastic vials. A case has been registered.

On the next day, it was learnt that allegedly accused Nurul Haque was coming to Itanagar in a WagonR car to deliver the drugs at Itanagar. Accordingly, The ambush party including Inspr. Khiksi Yangfo, SI Inya Tato. SI Padam Padi, Constable Nabam Chakum, Sandeep Yadav, Tayo Bodo, P T Bapu led by Kengo Dirchi, SDPO Itanagar under close supervision Rohit Rajbir Singh SP Itanagar.

Also Read- One Crore Cash seized by SST and FST at Kanubari Check gate

The above mentioned car was intercepted at Pehelwan Point, 6-kilo, Itanagar and during the search of his belongings and vehicle, a black coloured polythene bag was which consisted of 148 vials (216 gms weighed with the vials) of suspected Heroin which was seized on the spot.

On the dashboard of the car, another black coloured polythene bag was recovered which contained 137 vials (200 grams weighed with vials) of suspected Heroin.

The WagonR car was seized on the spot. As per his deposition he procures the heroin drug from Silonibari in Lakhimpur district in Assam and distributes in Itanagar capital regions, he has been running this drugs supply racket for the past 2 years.

Also Read- Woman killed after boulder hit her car in Siang

A team of Nirjuli Police apprehended a drug peddler here on Wednesday. The drug peddler has been identified as Foizul Islam, 24, resident of Laluk in neighbouring state of Assam.

The police team recovered one soap case containing suspected contraband drug (heroin) weighing approximately 12.77 gm, a syringe, an empty veil and a mobile phone from his possession. A criminal case under relevant provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 has been registered.

The police team was including SI Vivek Lingi, head constable Taku Taping and constable Rohit Dada led by OC inspector T M Nekam, They supervised , under the supervision of SP Mihin Gambo and SDPO.