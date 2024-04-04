Arunachal: Woman killed after boulder hit her car in Siang

AALO- A woman was killed on the spot after a massive Boulder hit her car she was traveling in the Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. Massive land slide also reported from that area. The incident was occurred on Wednesday.

The woman has been identified as Jamoh An. The car was also completely damaged.

Meanwhile, yesterday several vehicles were stranded between Babuk and Kebang villages situated in between West and East Siang districts after a massive landslide blocked the roads.

According to locals, it might take at least 2-3 days to clear the debris and make the roads motorable again.