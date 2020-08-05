Arunachal: Khandu proposes round table discussion on MAR, PADC

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday proposed for holding ‘parleys’ with regards to the demand for creation of Mon Autonomous Region (MAR) and Patkai Autonomous District Council (PADC) under the 6th schedule.

Addressing a press conference here over the matter, Khandu suggested the Demand Committee of Mon and Patkai along with their community based organisations (CBOs), to sit along with other CBOs, intellectuals and youth leaders of the state in this regard in a broader way.

“From state Government side, a panel of Ministers headed by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein will witness this discussion. As it is a matter of constitution a panel of advocates will also witness it. I am hopeful through discussion it will come to a positive note,” he said.

Mentioning about the chronology of events, Khandu said, ” The matter is around 18-20 years old.”

Read this also- Arunachal: Memorandum for Creation of Mon Autonomous Region Submitted to CM

The MAR matter resurfaced on July 29 with the The Mon Autonomous Region Demand Committee (MARDC) submitting a memorandum to Khandu, requesting the state Government to take up the long pending demand of MAR.

The statement of the CM comes at a time when various quarters have objected the demand for MAR.