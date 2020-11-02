Itanagar- Cordnination meeting on one stop centre held

Itanagar- A coordination meeting was held between the staff of One Stop Centre and Sincha Ghene Welfare Society under the chairmanship of Nada Nampi Centre Administrator OSC Naharlagun.

Highlighting about the role of OSC in detail, Nampi informed that different types of cases are received by the OSC and till date, it has registered 282 cases. She also made an appeal to the women victim of any kind of violence to dial 7085086296 for assistance.

Pejum Sora informed that at OSC the victim gets all services under one roof which is 24*7 like emergency medical assistance, legal and psycho-social counselling and short shelter of five days.

Techi Ambika para legal highlighted the immediate problems faced by the OSC.

Advocate Kani Nada Maling appealed all the staffs to render services dedicatedly and sincerely for the victim whoever approaches OSC. She also distributed self made masks to the members of the OSC.

Ribbom Riba case worker also spoke during the meeting.