Arunachal: ALSDSU appeal the TAH executing agency to execute the work on time and maintain quality

Ziro- All Lower Subansiri district students union (ALSDSU) today appeal all the executing agency of Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) in Lower Subansiri district to execute the work properly and maintain the quality.

The ALSDSU team today carried out an inspection of the 2nd Package of Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) on Joram Koloriang road in Yachuli circle and Package I & II on Potin Pangin road right from Potin to Pamluk in the jurisdiction of Lower Subansiri district.

The team also visited the camp office of all the three executing firm and meet the technical officers and discussed about the work update and action plan.

“we have suffered a lot previously due to pathetic condition of these roads which are the life line of the several district located on the stretch of TAH which include Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Kamle and Upper Subansiri, now it is a warning for all of us and time has come to understand the importance of surface communication which is the need of the hour.” said Lishi Tayo, President ALSDSU.

Both the road is equally importance for the defense who are guarding our border, Lishi said.

Lishi further appeal the general public including students, youths to extend support whatever may be required to the agencies in completing the work on time. At the same time the union appeal the Lower Subansiri district administration to appoint a magistrate or Nodal officer who will monitor the progress of works.