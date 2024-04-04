Arunachal: WPC expenditure observer visits Ziro

ZIRO- The West Parliamentary Constituency expenditure observer Sarish Kumar Irukullar, visited Ziro and interacted with District election officials at Golden Jubilee Hall of District Secretariat here yesterday.

During the meet, the expenditure observer also briefed the Assistant Expenditure Observers on expenditure monitoring laid down by Election Committee of India and urged them to remain vigilant and constantly monitor for any excessive poll expenditure incurred by the contesting candidates and the political parties.

The meeting was also attended by DEO Vivek H.P, SP Keni Bagra, all Admin officers, AEO’s and the accounting team.