Arunachal: Nirjuli Police Arrests a Woman on Cheating Charge

NAHARLAGUN- The Nirjuli Police on 12th Jyly 2024, arrested a woman on charge of cheating people to the tune of Rupees Twenty Seven Lakhs ( Rs 2700000/- ), informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun.

On July 10, 2024, Nirjuli Police received a written complaint from Pintu Taid, resident of Lekhi Nirjuli, alleging that Mrs Beauty Das, wife of Vinod Das, originally from Coach Bihar, West Bengal, and currently residing in Nirjuli, had cheated him of Rs. 720,000 (Seven Lakh Twenty Thousand).

Beauty Das was working as a collector of daily deposit money for Demorijo Multipurpose Cooperative Society.

Subsequently, another FIR was received from Dugi Vivek, resident of P-Sector Nirjuli, Chief Promoter of Happy Thrift and Credit Society. The FIR claimed that Beauty Das, one of his collectors, had defrauded his Multipurpose Society and 23 other individuals, collecting a total sum of approximately Rs. 2,000,000 (Twenty Lakh).

In response to these complaints, Nirjuli Police registered cases under C/no.39/24 and C/no.40/24 U/S 316(4)(5) / 318(2)(3)(4) BNS 2023 and assigned the investigation to S.I. Shakti Lamgu and L/S.I. Nikter Ani.

During the investigation, sources revealed that the accused, Beauty Das, had fled to Coach Bihar, West Bengal.

Subsequently, Mihin Gambo, SP Naharlagun constituted an arrest team including case I/Os S.I. Shakti Lamgu, L/S.I. N. Ani, L/Ct M. Keyang, and Ct Rohit Dada, under the supervision of SDPO Naharlagun Dy SP Paul Jerang and Inspector T.M. Nekam, OC PS Nirjuli.

The arrest team proceeded to Coach Bihar, West Bengal, and with the assistance of the West Bengal police, successfully arrested Mrs Beauty Das at Village Adhari, PO/PS Sitai, District Coach Bihar, West Bengal. After completing all formalities, the accused was brought back to Nirjuli police station on 14.07.2024.

Beauty Das was produced before the CJM Court in Yupia, where police remand was requested. The court has remanded the accused to police custody for two days to facilitate further investigation into the case.