Arunachal: ULFA (I) Cadre Surrenders in Khonsa

KHONSA- A self-styled cadre of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) surrendered before security forces in Tirap district on Tuesday following a joint intelligence-based operation.

According to official sources, credible intelligence inputs indicated the presence of a hardcore insurgent affiliated with ULFA (I) in the general area of Horu Chinghan. Acting on the information, a focused joint operation was launched by Tirap Police, 36 Battalion CRPF, and the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles at COB Noglo.

Upon reaching the suspected location, security personnel activated local sources to establish contact with the insurgent. Officials said sustained pressure combined with persistent negotiations encouraged the cadre to abandon the path of violence and opt for surrender.

The insurgent was taken into custody at COB Noglo without any exchange of fire.

He has been identified as self-styled 2nd Lieutenant Bitul Baruha (31), associated with the ULFA (I) faction. During the surrender process, one .40 calibre pistol with a magazine and two live rounds of ammunition were recovered from his possession.

Security officials stated that the operation reflected a calibrated approach combining intelligence inputs with persuasion-based engagement. They reiterated that forces operating in Tirap district remain committed to maintaining peace and stability, while continuing efforts to encourage insurgents to return to the mainstream.