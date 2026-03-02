Arunachal: Cabinet launches the Pakke Declaration Implementation Report–2025

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday launched the Pakke Declaration Implementation Report–2025, outlining the progress made under the state’s climate resilience roadmap adopted in 2021.

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh had adopted the Pakke Tiger Reserve–2047 Declaration on Climate Change Resilient and Responsive Arunachal Pradesh on November 13, 2021. The declaration lays out a long-term strategy to protect biodiversity, strengthen climate adaptation mechanisms and promote sustainable development.

Aligned with India’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Agreement and the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (2030), the declaration identified 75 climate-resilient strategies under five thematic ‘Panch-Dhara’ domains. The framework emphasises coordinated action between government departments and community stakeholders.

According to the 2025 implementation report, the declaration comprises 410 action lines — 162 short-term, 122 medium-term and 126 long-term measures — being executed across 23 departments. These include environment and forests, water supply, agriculture, horticulture, disaster management, tourism, urban development, transport, health, fisheries, hydropower and related sectors.

Of the 410 action lines, 246 have been completed, 70 are ongoing and 94 are in the initiation phase. The report also states that 68 of the 75 defined climate strategies have been achieved. A total investment of ₹802.6 crore has been mobilised to implement these measures.

Officials described the progress as indicative of the state’s structured approach towards climate governance. The Pakke Declaration was originally conceptualised to position Arunachal Pradesh as a climate-responsive state while balancing ecological preservation with developmental priorities.

The government reiterated its commitment to good governance, human resource development and strengthening transparent and accountable administrative systems to ensure environmental protection and public welfare.

Further departmental reviews and monitoring mechanisms are expected to continue as the state advances towards its 2047 climate resilience vision.