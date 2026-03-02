Arunachal Cabinet Clears Major Education Reforms

ITANAGAR: In a significant policy push for systemic reforms, the State Cabinet headed by Pema Khandu has approved five major agendas relating to the Education Department, marking what officials described as a milestone in restructuring school and higher education governance in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Cabinet approved placing a draft bill before the forthcoming Assembly session beginning March 6, 2026, aimed at regulating transfers and postings in the Education Department.

Statutory Framework for Transfers

The proposed Arunachal Pradesh Transfer and Posting of Employees of Education Department (Regulation & Management) Bill, 2026 seeks to establish a statutory framework for regulating the transfer and posting of regular teaching and non-teaching staff. The legislation aims to replace the existing policy-based system with a law-backed, uniform, transparent and technology-enabled mechanism.

Officials indicated that the reform has been necessitated by the implementation of a fully automated Teachers’ Registry Portal, which is expected to streamline workforce management and minimize administrative discretion.

Recruitment Rules for Physical Education Teachers

The Cabinet also approved framing of Recruitment Rules for Physical Education Teachers (PETs) under the Department of Secondary Education. The move is intended to ensure transparent and merit-based recruitment of qualified PETs across government schools.

Physical Education Teachers are expected to play a key role in promoting sports culture, physical fitness and healthy lifestyle habits among students. The new rules aim to standardise deployment and strengthen sports education infrastructure in line with broader educational objectives.

Professorship for College Teachers

In alignment with the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), the Cabinet approved the grant of Professorship to teachers of government colleges under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) as per University Grants Commission Regulations, 2018.

The measure is intended to encourage quality research and academic excellence in higher education institutions in the state. Officials stated that the move is expected to incentivise faculty to pursue research and academic leadership alongside teaching responsibilities.

Amendment to Principal Recruitment Rules

The Cabinet approved amendments to the Recruitment Rules for the post of Principal (Amendment) Rules, 2012, incorporating updated eligibility criteria prescribed under UGC Regulations, 2018. The revision seeks to align recruitment of college principals with contemporary national academic standards.

Reservation Policy Amendment

In another significant decision, the Cabinet approved amendment of the existing reservation policy for allotment of Diploma, PCM, PCB and allied seats in the state. Under the revised policy, 20 percent seats earlier reserved for non-APST candidates have been de-reserved and converted into an open quota.

The restructuring retains 80 percent seats specifically reserved for APST candidates, while the remaining 20 percent will now be filled purely on merit, open to all eligible candidates.

Officials indicated that the change aims to ensure equitable access based on merit while maintaining constitutional safeguards for indigenous communities.

Additional Decision

Separately, the Cabinet approved a one-time relaxation in Column 11 of the Recruitment Rules for Superintending Engineer (2014) in the Department of Power to address immediate administrative requirements.

The reforms collectively seek to strengthen transparency, career progression pathways, institutional governance and academic quality across the state’s school and higher education systems. Notifications and implementation guidelines are expected to follow in due course.