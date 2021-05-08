Itanagar Lockdown- Here are the Guidlines

ITANAGAR- The Lockdown imposed by district Administration of Itanagar Capital Region in ICR area to start from 5 am of 10th May 2021 and will continue till 5am of 17th May 2021. The Decision was taken after a recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the Capital Region. Here are the guidelines for you.

GUIDELINES

Following Activities shall remain suspended

Operation of all shops and business establishments except milk & dairy products.

Operation of all vehicular movement within ICR area

Any kind of construction activities in sites operated by Government and private individuals. However, construction under major projects of the Government shall be exempted.

Public movement.

Offices and institutions, both Government and Private.

The following exemptions shall apply

Movement of people for vaccination to Vaccination Centers, observing COVID. 19 appropriate behaviour, with proof of registration in CoWin portal, including age proof.

Medical & Health Services, Fire Services, Banking Services, MS/HSD retail outlets, electricity, water, milk van, sanitization services, pharmacies, BSNL and Internet Service Providers (Telecom Services)

Movement of Defence/ Paramilitary forces.

Movement of Officials on COVID duty (viz Magistrates, Police, Medical, District Administration, etc)

Print & Electronic Media.

Delivery of food and essential services and E-Commerce will be allowed:

The SDO Capital Region , all Concerned Administrative Officers, DFC5O, DAO/ADO shall make arrangements for delivery of food and essential services within Doimukh Administrative Circle.

Movement of Inter State and Inter-District people