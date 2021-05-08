Itanagar

Itanagar Lockdown- Here are the Guidlines

May 8, 2021
Itanagar Lockdown- Here are the Guidlines

ITANAGAR-    The  Lockdown imposed by district Administration of  Itanagar Capital Region  in ICR area to start from  5 am of 10th May 2021 and will continue till 5am of 17th May 2021. The  Decision was taken after a recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the Capital Region. Here are the guidelines for you.

GUIDELINES  

Following Activities shall remain suspended

  • Operation of all shops and business establishments except milk & dairy products.
  • Operation of all vehicular movement within ICR area
  • Any kind of construction activities in sites operated by Government and private individuals. However, construction under major projects of the Government shall be exempted.
  • Public movement.
  • Offices and institutions, both Government and Private. 

The following exemptions shall apply

  • Movement of people for vaccination to Vaccination Centers, observing COVID. 19 appropriate behaviour, with proof of registration in CoWin portal, including age proof.
  • Medical & Health Services, Fire Services, Banking Services, MS/HSD retail outlets, electricity, water, milk van, sanitization services, pharmacies, BSNL and Internet Service Providers (Telecom Services)
  • Movement of Defence/ Paramilitary forces.
  • Movement of Officials on COVID duty (viz Magistrates, Police, Medical, District Administration, etc)
  • Print & Electronic Media. 

Delivery of food and essential services and E-Commerce will be allowed:

The SDO Capital Region , all Concerned Administrative Officers, DFC5O, DAO/ADO shall make arrangements for delivery of food and essential services within Doimukh Administrative Circle.

Movement of Inter State and Inter-District people

  • Inter district movement through ICR as transit shall not be allowed
  • One time exit pass out of ICR shall be issued on application made two days in advance to the District COVID Control Room ( WhatsApp 9362813606 ) ( email- covidcontrolroomitanagar@gmail.com. and the pass shall be issued in online mode.

