Itanagar
Itanagar Lockdown- Here are the Guidlines
ITANAGAR- The Lockdown imposed by district Administration of Itanagar Capital Region in ICR area to start from 5 am of 10th May 2021 and will continue till 5am of 17th May 2021. The Decision was taken after a recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the Capital Region. Here are the guidelines for you.
GUIDELINES
Following Activities shall remain suspended
- Operation of all shops and business establishments except milk & dairy products.
- Operation of all vehicular movement within ICR area
- Any kind of construction activities in sites operated by Government and private individuals. However, construction under major projects of the Government shall be exempted.
- Public movement.
- Offices and institutions, both Government and Private.
The following exemptions shall apply
- Movement of people for vaccination to Vaccination Centers, observing COVID. 19 appropriate behaviour, with proof of registration in CoWin portal, including age proof.
- Medical & Health Services, Fire Services, Banking Services, MS/HSD retail outlets, electricity, water, milk van, sanitization services, pharmacies, BSNL and Internet Service Providers (Telecom Services)
- Movement of Defence/ Paramilitary forces.
- Movement of Officials on COVID duty (viz Magistrates, Police, Medical, District Administration, etc)
- Print & Electronic Media.
Delivery of food and essential services and E-Commerce will be allowed:
The SDO Capital Region , all Concerned Administrative Officers, DFC5O, DAO/ADO shall make arrangements for delivery of food and essential services within Doimukh Administrative Circle.
Movement of Inter State and Inter-District people
- Inter district movement through ICR as transit shall not be allowed
- One time exit pass out of ICR shall be issued on application made two days in advance to the District COVID Control Room ( WhatsApp 9362813606 ) ( email- covidcontrolroomitanagar@gmail.com. and the pass shall be issued in online mode.