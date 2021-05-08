Arunachal: Kamle United Wins First Ever  Kamle Super League Title

RAGA- Kamle United FC won first ever Kamle Super League(KSL) trophy by defeating Old is Gold FC in penalty shootout by 5-4 in final match which played at Yada general ground, Raga on this Friday.

Kabak Tata and Kabak Palak of Kamle United FC has adjudged as best player and best goal keeper of the tournament respectively, While Tamuk Taja of Old is Gold FC has bcame highest scorer and Puri Huto of Kamle Young FC has adjudged as emerging player of the tournament.

Further, ZPM of paat block Putap Mugli and former BJP district president Golom Boggy who attended the closing ceremony o as chief guest and guest of honour respectively to encouraging the players had given away cash prizes with trophies to winning and runner up team.

Putap Mugli while addressing the players and audience, he applauded the organising committee and District administration specially Atin Padung ADC cum i/c DC kamle for organising Kamle super league football tournament at district headquarter Raga by providing platform to youths who are interested in football. He also assured to help in near future.

Dokum United was confered as discipline team of the tournament