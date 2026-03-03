Arunachal: Bharat Ko Jano Festival held in Namsai

NAMSAI- The “Bharat Ko Jano & Border Area Programme and Madhya Dakshini Festival 2026” will be held on Tuesday from 5:00 PM onwards at the Namsai Multipurpose Cultural Hall, Arunachal Pradesh.

The event is being organised by the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC), Dimapur and the South Central Zone Cultural Centre (SCZCC), Nagpur, under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the District Administration, Namsai and the Department of Art & Culture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The festival is aimed at promoting national integration and cultural exchange by bringing together folk and traditional art forms from South-Central India and the North Eastern region. Organised under the “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat” initiative, the programme seeks to highlight India’s cultural diversity while strengthening outreach in border areas.

The event will be hosted by Dr. Prashanna Gogoi, Director of NEZCC and a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, recognised for his contribution to Northeastern performing arts.

The programme will begin with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and a welcome address by Chow Milingta Namchoom, District Art & Culture Officer, Namsai. It will be attended by Sujana Namchoom, Zila Parishad Chairperson, Namsai, C. R. Khampa, Deputy Commissioner, Namsai, and Prof. Ajeya Jha, Vice-Chancellor of Arunachal University of Studies, among other dignitaries.

A key highlight of the evening will be “Kala Sangini”, a choreographic presentation curated by Smt. Astha M. Karlekar, Director, SCZCC, Nagpur. The performance will feature a confluence of dance traditions from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh, presented by cultural troupes representing folk, traditional and tribal art forms.

The festival will also showcase the indigenous heritage of Arunachal Pradesh through performances by Tai Khamti, Singpho and Adi cultural groups.

Organisers have invited media persons, students, cultural enthusiasts and the general public to attend the event, describing it as a celebration of unity in diversity and inter-regional cultural dialogue.