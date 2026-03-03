Arunachal: SAA, PAA distribute Kits to 48 Para Athletes

ITANAGAR- The Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA), in collaboration with the Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA), organised a send-off ceremony cum distribution of kits for state para athletes at the SAA Conference Hall in Itanagar on Tuesday.

A total of 48 members, comprising athletes and officials, will represent Arunachal Pradesh at two upcoming national-level championships.

The contingent will participate in the 24th National Para Athletics Championships 2026 scheduled to be held at Kalinga Stadium from March 17 to 21, and the 7th National Para Badminton Championship 2026 at Heartfulness Gopichand Badminton Academy from March 6 to 10.

The programme was attended by Gumnya Karbak, Director, SAA, and Mrs. Taying Shakuntala, Senior Vice President, PAA and Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party Arunachal Pradesh. Both extended their encouragement and best wishes to the athletes.

Officials described the ceremony as part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen para-sports infrastructure and promote inclusive sporting opportunities. The distribution of kits ahead of the championships was aimed at ensuring preparedness and boosting morale among athletes.

The Sports Authority of Arunachal and the Paralympic Association of Arunachal conveyed their best wishes to the contingent, expressing confidence that the athletes would perform with dedication and represent the state with distinction at the national stage.