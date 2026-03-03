Sports

Arunachal: SAA, PAA distribute Kits to 48 Para Athletes

Forty-eight-member contingent to represent Arunachal Pradesh at National Para Athletics and Para Badminton Championships this March.

Last Updated: 03/03/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: SAA, PAA distribute Kits to 48 Para Athletes

ITANAGAR-  The Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA), in collaboration with the Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA), organised a send-off ceremony cum distribution of kits for state para athletes at the SAA Conference Hall in Itanagar on Tuesday.

A total of 48 members, comprising athletes and officials, will represent Arunachal Pradesh at two upcoming national-level championships.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Cabinet launches the Pakke Declaration Implementation Report–2025

The contingent will participate in the 24th National Para Athletics Championships 2026 scheduled to be held at Kalinga Stadium from March 17 to 21, and the 7th National Para Badminton Championship 2026 at Heartfulness Gopichand Badminton Academy from March 6 to 10.

The programme was attended by Gumnya Karbak, Director, SAA, and Mrs. Taying Shakuntala, Senior Vice President, PAA and Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party Arunachal Pradesh. Both extended their encouragement and best wishes to the athletes.

Also Read- Arunachal Cabinet Clears Major Education Reforms

Officials described the ceremony as part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen para-sports infrastructure and promote inclusive sporting opportunities. The distribution of kits ahead of the championships was aimed at ensuring preparedness and boosting morale among athletes.

The Sports Authority of Arunachal and the Paralympic Association of Arunachal conveyed their best wishes to the contingent, expressing confidence that the athletes would perform with dedication and represent the state with distinction at the national stage.

Tags
Last Updated: 03/03/2026
1 minute read
WATCH AIGEET

Related Articles

Arunachal: National Bodybuilding Championship Held in Likabali

Arunachal: National Bodybuilding Championship Held in Likabali

Arunachal: Doctors Win Fraternity Cup 2025 at JNC Pasighat

Arunachal: Doctors Win Fraternity Cup 2025 at JNC Pasighat

Arunachal: East Siang Honours Young TT Champion Riying Modi

Arunachal: East Siang Honours Young TT Champion Riying Modi

Arunachal: HIM Int’l School Shines at State TT Meet

Arunachal: HIM Int’l School Shines at State TT Meet

Arunachal: Naharlagun Hosts IDPD; Para Athletes Felicitated

Arunachal: Naharlagun Hosts IDPD; Para Athletes Felicitated

Arunachal: Lohit Hosts Kalikho Pul State TT Championship

Arunachal: Lohit Hosts Kalikho Pul State TT Championship

Arunachal's Rupa Bayor Wins Bronze at WT President Cup Europe

Arunachal’s Rupa Bayor Wins Bronze at WT President Cup Europe

Team Arunachal Wins Record 84 Medals in NE Para Games 2025

Team Arunachal Wins Record 84 Medals in NE Para Games 2025

Arunachal: East Siang SP Urges Students to Show Sportsmanship

Arunachal: East Siang SP Urges Students to Show Sportsmanship

Arunachalee Woman Yangki Taki Creates History by Presenting Award at International Cricket

Arunachalee Woman Yangki Taki Creates History by Presenting Award at International Cricket

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button