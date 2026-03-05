Arunachal: Tourist Detained for Theft at Tawang Monastery

TAWANG- A tourist from West Bengal was detained in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district after allegedly stealing sacred items from two religious sites, including the prominent Tawang Monastery, police said on Thursday.

According to Tawang Deputy Superintendent of Police Kato Tasso, the 54-year-old tourist was identified and apprehended after CCTV footage of the alleged theft circulated widely on social media.

Police said the accused allegedly took a Buddha idol from the monastery premises. In a separate incident, a pair of Tingsha cymbals and two metal butter lamps were reported missing from the Giant Buddha Statue Park.

“The footage showed the tourist taking a Buddha idol and other sacred articles from the premises, following which an investigation was launched,” the officer said.

The police tracked down the tourist on Wednesday morning and recovered all the stolen items from his possession. Officials estimated the value of the recovered articles to be between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000.

However, authorities said no formal case was registered after the administration of the Buddha Park Gompa decided not to pursue legal action. According to police, the caretaker monk and the management chose to pardon the tourist after the items were returned and he expressed remorse.

Police also obtained a written undertaking from the individual admitting his mistake and assuring that the act would not be repeated. He was warned about potential legal consequences and advised to respect religious sentiments at sacred places.

Officials said the tourist had arrived in Tawang with his wife on March 2 for a vacation.

The incident has drawn attention to the need for greater awareness among visitors regarding the cultural and religious sensitivity of heritage sites in the region.