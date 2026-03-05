Arunachal: 46 More Villagers Back Siang Project Study

YINGKIONG- In a development linked to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), an additional 46 residents of Simong village under Yingkiong Circle in Upper Siang district have submitted their irrevocable consent for the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) study activities associated with the project.

The consent letters were formally handed over to Talo Jerang, Deputy Commissioner of Upper Siang, on March 5 at his official residence in Yingkiong. The meeting was attended by government officers, senior members of Simong village and representatives of project-affected families.

On behalf of the villagers, Genom Tekseng submitted the consent documents to the deputy commissioner. Residents also signed the authorisation letters during the meeting.

Also Read- Tourist Detained for Theft at Tawang Monastery

Officials said the fresh consent follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed on February 26, 2026 between the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and residents of Simong and Halleng villages concerning the preliminary study phase of the proposed project.

During the interaction, Deputy Commissioner Jerang explained various aspects of the PFR activities and addressed questions raised by villagers regarding the objectives and scope of the pre-feasibility study.

Senior village member Tadum Libang also spoke during the meeting, conveying the views of fellow residents and expressing their support for the PFR activities related to the proposed project.

Also Read- SAA, PAA distribute Kits to 48 Para Athletes

According to the signatories, the consent has been provided strictly for the purpose of conducting PFR study activities. They stated that the decision was made voluntarily and without threat, coercion or undue influence.

Simong village, the largest settlement of the Simong sub-tribe of the Adi community in Upper Siang district, comprises around 240 households. Of these, 144 households reside in Simong village while 96 households live in Yingkiong town.

Earlier, 128 residents had signed the MoU with the state government supporting the PFR activities. With the additional 46 residents providing consent on March 5, the total number of families from Simong village supporting the study activities has now risen to 174.

Officials said the consent process forms part of the preliminary stage for conducting technical and environmental assessments related to the proposed hydropower project in the region.