Arunachal: Cleanliness Drive Held at Daporijo Eco Park

DAPORIJO- A community-led cleanliness drive was carried out at the Eco-Fishery Park in Daporijo on Wednesday as part of an initiative aimed at revitalising the public space and promoting environmental awareness in Upper Subansiri district.

The programme was organised with active participation from the Women’s Wing of the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS), local community-based organisations, the APWWS Daporijo and Dumporijo branches, the Urban Development Department, the Department of Fisheries, ST Bachao Andolan, the Daporijo Gandhi Market Women Team, district administration officials and local volunteers.

The Women’s Wing of TCS had earlier adopted the Eco-Fishery Park from the Fisheries Department on February 26, 2026. The initiative is being spearheaded by the President of the Women’s Wing, Mrs Yater Nasi, along with Vice President Mrs Oyi Nasi.

According to organisers, the long-term vision is to transform the Eco-Fishery Park into a fully functional recreational space managed entirely by women through Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from the community.

The initiative aims to strengthen women’s participation in community development while creating livelihood opportunities that could contribute to improving the socio-economic status of women within the Tagin community.

Residents noted that the park could also serve as an important public recreational space for people of all age groups, as Daporijo currently lacks a dedicated public park.

The cleanliness drive witnessed participation from various departments and civil society organisations. Among those supporting the programme were Tate Nalo, Assistant Engineer with DUDA, and Kime Tath, Fishery Officer from the Department of Fisheries.

A special highlight of the event was the presence of Dewan Mara, Circle Officer of Zemithang, who shared insights on community-based solid waste management and encouraged participants to adopt sustainable practices.

During the programme, speakers emphasised the importance of responsible habits such as proper use of dustbins, discouraging littering in public spaces and during travel, and encouraging children to develop environmentally conscious behaviour from an early age.

Addressing participants, Yater Nasi expressed optimism that with sustained community participation and cooperation between government departments and local organisations, the Eco-Fishery Park could be restored and developed into a clean, vibrant and inclusive public space for residents of Daporijo.