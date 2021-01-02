Itanagar: CCLCOSL conducts social service in Kasingsa

KARSINGSA: The Capital Complex labour co-operative society limited ( CCLCOSL) today organized a social service at Karsingsa as a part of Swachh Bharat Mission. The social service held in and around the burial ground and cemetery campus located near block point in Karsingsa.

The social service was a part of its activities undertaken by the NGO under the aegis of Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).

Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu, Donyi Polo faith and cultural society (DPFCS) President Agung Bengia, All Arunachal Pradesh Workers Union (AAPWU) Secretary General Tadar Chai, CCLCOSL Chairman Tadar Dowa, Secretary also participated in social service and created awareness among the workers community on health and hygiene for a clean capital city.

The gathering appeal the denizens to motivate others to plant more trees, create mindset not to throw garbage other tan the IMC vehicles, start maintaining cleanliness from their house and help the administration, IMC to maintain city clean and green