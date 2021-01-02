Arunacha: Chief Minister calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 2nd January 2021. They exchanged New Year greetings and expressed hope that the New Year will usher-in peace, prosperity and extraordinary progress in all round development in the State. The Governor and Chief Minister also discussed about developmental projects, State and Central Government flagship programmes and vital projects of the State.

The Governor shared his concern about the time bound construction of Miao-Vijoynagar Road, which is not progressing satisfactorily. They also discussed about speeding up of projects which are being slowed down due to COVID19 pandemic.

The Governor and the Chief Minister also discussed about the strict implementation of the precautions for COVID-19 pandemic which must be done to protect our people.

Appreciating the Chief Minister for his public commitment for implementation of the NH 415 road project of Itanagar, the Governor called for stringent measures in maintaining cleanliness in the Capital City.

He said that “chosen as one of the Smart Cities of the country, Itanagar should be the best example in cleanliness, health and hygiene, facility centres and internet and road communication”.

The Governor suggested to the Chief Minister for a concrete plan for smooth conduct of COVID 19 vaccination programme. As per Standard Operating Procedure (SoP), every frontline warrior must be given first preference.

The Governor emphasised on new initiatives for employment generation through entrepreneurship in agri-horti and allied sectors, particularly apiculture and harnessing of sporting potentials of the State and strengthening law and order.

The Chief Minister briefed the Governor about various issues and programmes of the State Government. Road communication, competitive examinations, filling up of vacant posts, environment and forests, health, education, and Panchayat Raj elections were discussed in the meeting.