Arunachal: KVK East Siang Holds 19th SAC Meeting

PASIGHAT- The 19th Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting of Krishi Vigyan Kendra East Siang was held on Tuesday at Pasighat, bringing together academicians, scientists, bankers and district-level officials to review progress made during 2025 and outline the action plan for 2026.

The meeting was chaired by Prof. L. Wangchu, Dean of the College of Horticulture & Forestry, Pasighat. Among those present were Prof. Sanjay Swami, Dean of the College of Agriculture, Pasighat; district heads of Agriculture, Horticulture and Veterinary departments; the District Training Officer; the Assistant Director of Akashvani Pasighat; representatives from APEX Bank and State Bank of India; along with scientists and staff of KVK East Siang.

Also Read- Chowna Mein Chairs Pre-Budget Consultation

The technical session began with the presentation of the Annual Progress Report for 2025 by Dr. Brijendra Singh Rajawat, Principal Scientist and Head of KVK East Siang. The report detailed various technological interventions undertaken through On-Farm Testings (OFTs) and Front Line Demonstrations (FLDs) during the year.

Rajawat also presented the Annual Action Plan for 2026. Members deliberated on the proposed programmes and strategies to ensure timely and effective implementation. Emphasis was laid on need-based and location-specific interventions, as well as improved coordination among line departments to maximise outreach and impact.

Also Read- Cabinet launches the Pakke Declaration Implementation Report–2025

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Wangchu, Prof. Swami and Dr. G. Kardrival, Director of ICAR-ATARI, highlighted the importance of convergence among allied departments to strengthen extension services and ensure effective dissemination of improved technologies to farmers.

Key thrust areas identified included promotion of moringa plantation, value addition of mushrooms and millets, expansion of horticulture crops and strengthening inter-departmental collaboration to improve farmers’ livelihoods.

The meeting concluded with suggestions from members to enhance outreach and implementation mechanisms. A vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Th. Eloni Vida, SMS, KVK East Siang.