Arunachal: Five Stolen Two-Wheelers Recovered in Pasighat

PASIGHAT: Pasighat Police have recovered five stolen two-wheelers valued at approximately ₹6.5 lakh in connection with motor vehicle (MV) theft cases registered within the district. The recovery marks a significant development in ongoing efforts to address vehicle theft in the area.

During the operation, police arrested an individual identified as Kendo Yomso (28), a resident of Ngopok village in East Siang district. Officials stated that the arrest was made following sustained investigation into reported theft cases.

The recovery and arrest were carried out by a team led by Inspector Dujom Bagra, Officer-in-Charge of Pasighat Police Station, along with Sub-Inspectors J. Tasung and K. Tangha, and ASI R. Lowang. The operation was conducted under the supervision of SDPO Pasighat, Dr. Akanksha, IPS.

In connection with the recovery, two separate cases — PSGT/PS/C/No. 113/25 and PSGT/PS/C/No. 18/26 — have been worked out under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

Officials indicated that further investigation is underway to determine whether additional individuals were involved and to identify any remaining stolen property. Police have reiterated their commitment to addressing theft-related offences and maintaining law and order in the district.