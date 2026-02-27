Arunachal: Carp Polyculture Training Held in Roing

ROING- A three-day skill development training programme on “Species Diversification to Augment Productivity and Return from Carp Polyculture” was conducted in Roing by the ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Education (ICAR-CIFE), Mumbai, through its Kolkata Centre, in collaboration with the Department of Fisheries.

The initiative forms part of a broader three-year programme aimed at empowering fish farmers through practical demonstrations and capacity-building activities. Officials stated that the programme seeks to enhance fish production and at least double the income of socially backward farmers by introducing diversified carp aquaculture practices and compatible high-value, fast-growing species.

The training was inaugurated by progressive farmer Jatin Pulu, who underscored the importance of adopting scientific fish farming techniques to increase productivity and meet growing market demand. He encouraged participants to leverage the technical guidance provided under the initiative to expand modern aquaculture practices in the district.

District Fisheries Officer Neriyang Jamoh highlighted the relevance of advanced aquaculture methods in strengthening local fish production. She emphasised that along with training, participants were provided critical inputs such as lime, soil and water testing kits, and study materials to help manage their ponds more effectively.

Dr. G. H. Pailan, Principal Scientist and Coordinator at the ICAR-CIFE Kolkata Centre, conducted theoretical and practical sessions on nursery and rearing pond management, feed formulation, feeding strategies, and cost-effective aquaculture practices. He also suggested the inclusion of high-value fish species to improve returns from existing farming systems.

Dr. Dilip Kumar Singh, Scientist at ICAR-CIFE Kolkata Centre, delivered sessions on composite fish culture, species diversification, soil and water quality analysis, and fish health management. The training included hands-on components to familiarise farmers with scientific monitoring techniques.

A total of 25 fish farmers participated in the programme. Officials stated that the initiative aims to strengthen local aquaculture systems, improve livelihood opportunities and contribute to the state’s overall fish production targets. Participants expressed satisfaction with the technical guidance and inputs received during the training.