Itanagar

Arunachal: ‘Women on Wheels’ members called on the Governor

Governor calls upon the members of ‘Women on Wheels’ to be goodwill ambassadors of Arunachal Pradesh

Last Updated: January 21, 2025
ITANAGAR-   18- member ‘Dikrong’ Team of Women on Wheels called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.)  at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 21st January 2025. The ‘All Women Car Drive’ Season 3 expedition aims to promote the Dekho Apna Desh, Road Safety and Swachch Bharat under the patronage of the National Commission for Women, supported by MDoNER and State Governments in the North East.

Interacting with the participants from different parts of the country, the Governor commended the spirit of adventure of the participants and extended greetings on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

He said that the expedition will give exposure to the participants to the vibrant culture and unique traditions of the State and the natural beauty of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor called upon the members of ‘Women on Wheels’ to be goodwill ambassadors of Arunachal Pradesh.

He highlighted the fast pace development of the State, vibrant village programme, hydropower development, job opportunities and revenue generation related to it.

He also emphasized on women-led successful Self Help Groups and the tourism potential of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor said that there is a concerted effort to make Arunachal Pradesh a self-sustained State, ensuring all-round development, while preserving the customs and traditions of the indigenous populace.

Former State MinisterTaba Tedir, APPSC member Ms Rosy Taba and Atul Kulkarni, Chairman, Amazing Namaste Foundation, organizer of ‘Women on wheels’ briefed about the tour and shared experiences of the participants.

