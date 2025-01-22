ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: HYO leads trekking expedition to Dusu Katu View Point

The trekking expedition was aimed to promote local tourism and explore the potential for sustainable eco and adventure tourism in the region.

Last Updated: January 22, 2025
ZIRO-  The Hari Youth Association ( HYO ) organized a trekking expedition to Dusu Katu view point, a popular upcoming tourist destination place located at Hari village under Lower Subansiri District here on Monday last.

Standing at an elevation of 2,442.84 mtrs above sea level, Dusu Katu is one of the highest peaks of Apatani Valley. Etymologically, the name Dusu Katu refers to a vantage point from which the distant Dusu Neñchañ of Hari Village is visible. It also loosely translates to a common resting spot for forest-goers.

Highlighting the significance of the expedition, HYO general secretary Hage Duyu said ‘the peak and its vicinity has immense potential to be developed into a premier tourist destination place in Ziro valley as the location provides a breathtaking bird’s-eye view of the entire Apatani plateau and the snow capped Himalayan ranges including the renowned Gorichen Peak called Lali Gyochi in Apatani dialect’.

The HYO secretary further emphasized that the trekking expedition was conceived to encourage local youth involvement and participation in sustainable eco-tourism.

He also called on the nature and adventure enthusiasts to explore the region, while also appealing the local MLA and the District Administration to help develop the site by improving the trekking routes, providing porter pavement route, and building resting shelters.

32 avid trekkers took part in the expedition comprising HYO members, District Tourism Officer Millo Yakang, famed environmentalist Koj Mama, renowned tourist guide Doging B. Guddi, wildlife photographers, naturalists, birding and butterfly experts and members of Hao Lanker, the apex body of Hari village. The event was supported by Oley Alo Foundation.

